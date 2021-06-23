Gokul Refoils Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 652.68 crore, up 35.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 652.68 crore in March 2021 up 35.38% from Rs. 482.12 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.90 crore in March 2021 down 16.48% from Rs. 8.26 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.33 crore in March 2021 down 17.09% from Rs. 18.49 crore in March 2020.

Gokul Refoils EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2020.

Gokul Refoils shares closed at 31.95 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 97.22% returns over the last 6 months and 95.41% over the last 12 months.