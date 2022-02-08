Gokul Refoils Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 777.37 crore, up 25.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 777.37 crore in December 2021 up 25.53% from Rs. 619.29 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.05 crore in December 2021 up 35.79% from Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.53 crore in December 2021 up 6.62% from Rs. 12.69 crore in December 2020.

Gokul Refoils EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.45 in December 2020.

Gokul Refoils shares closed at 39.05 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.17% returns over the last 6 months and 90.49% over the last 12 months.