Gogia Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore, up 14.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore in March 2023 up 14.81% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2023 up 489.52% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2023 up 191.18% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2022.

Gogia Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 5.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2022.

Gogia Capital shares closed at 75.00 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -40.00% returns over the last 6 months and -47.00% over the last 12 months.