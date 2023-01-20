English
    Goa Carbon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 416.76 crore, up 92.88% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goa Carbon are:

    Net Sales at Rs 416.76 crore in December 2022 up 92.88% from Rs. 216.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.59 crore in December 2022 up 57.01% from Rs. 16.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.52 crore in December 2022 up 135.42% from Rs. 20.61 crore in December 2021.

    Goa Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 27.96 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.81 in December 2021.

    Goa Carbon shares closed at 594.15 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.14% returns over the last 6 months and 59.31% over the last 12 months.

    Goa Carbon
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations416.76426.29216.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations416.76426.29216.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials357.00311.41189.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.5237.33-11.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.445.485.51
    Depreciation0.540.560.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.9114.5512.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.3856.9719.28
    Other Income3.601.680.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.9858.6520.08
    Interest13.6211.293.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.3747.3716.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.3747.3716.28
    Tax8.7811.97-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.5935.3916.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.5935.3916.30
    Equity Share Capital9.159.159.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.9638.6817.81
    Diluted EPS27.9638.6817.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.9638.6817.81
    Diluted EPS27.9638.6817.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
