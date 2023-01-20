Goa Carbon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 416.76 crore, up 92.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 416.76 crore in December 2022 up 92.88% from Rs. 216.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.59 crore in December 2022 up 57.01% from Rs. 16.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.52 crore in December 2022 up 135.42% from Rs. 20.61 crore in December 2021.

Goa Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 27.96 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.81 in December 2021.

Goa Carbon shares closed at 594.15 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.14% returns over the last 6 months and 59.31% over the last 12 months.