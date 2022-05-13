Gloster Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.30 crore, up 1.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.30 crore in March 2022 up 1.86% from Rs. 175.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.48 crore in March 2022 down 45.95% from Rs. 23.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.66 crore in March 2022 down 23.63% from Rs. 36.22 crore in March 2021.

Gloster EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 42.21 in March 2021.

Gloster shares closed at 1,020.25 on May 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.74% returns over the last 6 months and 51.65% over the last 12 months.