Gloster Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 181.35 crore, up 27.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.35 crore in December 2021 up 27.74% from Rs. 141.97 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.36 crore in December 2021 up 128.95% from Rs. 10.64 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.07 crore in December 2021 up 50.06% from Rs. 25.37 crore in December 2020.

Gloster EPS has increased to Rs. 44.53 in December 2021 from Rs. 19.45 in December 2020.

Gloster shares closed at 1,109.65 on February 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.30% returns over the last 6 months and 129.10% over the last 12 months.