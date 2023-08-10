Global Vectra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117.77 crore, up 23.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.77 crore in June 2023 up 23.18% from Rs. 95.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2023 up 87.22% from Rs. 10.86 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.26 crore in June 2023 up 21954.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

Global Vectra shares closed at 77.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.93% returns over the last 6 months and 51.77% over the last 12 months.