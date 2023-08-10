English
    Global Vectra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117.77 crore, up 23.18% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Vectra Helicorp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 117.77 crore in June 2023 up 23.18% from Rs. 95.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2023 up 87.22% from Rs. 10.86 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.26 crore in June 2023 up 21954.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

    Global Vectra shares closed at 77.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.93% returns over the last 6 months and 51.77% over the last 12 months.

    Global Vectra Helicorp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations117.77110.6495.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations117.77110.6495.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.6225.9324.49
    Depreciation18.8417.6916.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.0379.3073.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.72-12.27-18.71
    Other Income7.1433.732.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.4221.45-16.65
    Interest6.045.114.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.6216.35-21.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.6216.35-21.04
    Tax0.776.39-10.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.399.95-10.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.399.95-10.86
    Equity Share Capital14.0014.0014.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.997.11-7.76
    Diluted EPS-0.997.11-7.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.997.11-7.76
    Diluted EPS-0.997.11-7.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:00 pm

