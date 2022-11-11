English
    GlaxoSmithKline Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 916.87 crore, down 9.21% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 07:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 916.87 crore in September 2022 down 9.21% from Rs. 1,009.87 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 193.42 crore in September 2022 down 5.3% from Rs. 204.24 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 278.90 crore in September 2022 down 4.32% from Rs. 291.49 crore in September 2021.

    GlaxoSmithKline EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.06 in September 2021.

    GlaxoSmithKline shares closed at 1,335.05 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.65% returns over the last 6 months and -16.48% over the last 12 months.

    GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations916.87745.101,009.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations916.87745.101,009.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials132.59153.78160.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods214.42271.60220.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.09-138.4822.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost141.94151.22160.01
    Depreciation16.3615.8217.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses152.90158.06170.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax240.57133.10258.92
    Other Income21.9727.6114.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax262.54160.71273.89
    Interest0.390.680.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax262.15160.03273.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax262.15160.03273.54
    Tax68.7343.8069.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities193.42116.23204.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--3.05--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period193.42119.28204.24
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates193.42119.28204.24
    Equity Share Capital169.41169.41169.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.427.0412.06
    Diluted EPS11.427.0412.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.427.0412.06
    Diluted EPS11.427.0412.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 07:10 pm