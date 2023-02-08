English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GlaxoSmithKline Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 802.30 crore, down 1.67% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 802.30 crore in December 2022 down 1.67% from Rs. 815.92 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 164.56 crore in December 2022 up 9.45% from Rs. 150.35 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 252.12 crore in December 2022 up 21.14% from Rs. 208.13 crore in December 2021.

    GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations802.30916.87815.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations802.30916.87815.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.01132.59121.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods124.62214.42213.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks116.4518.09-14.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost152.99141.94142.39
    Depreciation16.4116.3617.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses132.53152.90155.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax212.29240.57179.94
    Other Income23.4221.9710.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax235.71262.54190.26
    Interest0.090.390.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax235.62262.15189.68
    Exceptional Items-11.37---17.92
    P/L Before Tax224.25262.15171.76
    Tax59.6968.7333.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities164.56193.42138.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----12.07
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period164.56193.42150.35
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates164.56193.42150.35
    Equity Share Capital169.41169.41169.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.7111.428.88
    Diluted EPS9.7111.428.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.7111.428.88
    Diluted EPS9.7111.428.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
