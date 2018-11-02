App
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 12:52 PM IST
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 12:52 PM IST

GlaxoSmith Con Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,271.99 crore, up 14.05% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,271.99 crore in September 2018 up 14.05% from Rs. 1,115.32 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 275.49 crore in September 2018 up 43.18% from Rs. 192.41 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 442.68 crore in September 2018 up 39.94% from Rs. 316.33 crore in September 2017.

GlaxoSmith Con EPS has increased to Rs. 65.50 in September 2018 from Rs. 45.75 in September 2017.

GlaxoSmith Con shares closed at 7,050.20 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 15.58% returns over the last 6 months and 33.43% over the last 12 months.

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,271.99 1,107.14 1,115.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,271.99 1,107.14 1,115.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 350.10 309.08 305.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.17 24.88 42.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.64 2.90 46.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 155.10 167.97 129.71
Depreciation 15.07 14.70 17.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 132.60 143.89 137.10
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 244.71 228.13 193.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 338.60 215.59 243.68
Other Income 89.01 96.45 54.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 427.61 312.04 298.65
Interest 0.19 0.18 0.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 427.42 311.86 298.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 427.42 311.86 298.10
Tax 151.93 111.42 105.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 275.49 200.44 192.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 275.49 200.44 192.41
Equity Share Capital 42.06 42.06 42.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 65.50 47.66 45.75
Diluted EPS 65.50 47.66 45.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 65.50 47.66 45.75
Diluted EPS 65.50 47.66 45.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 2, 2018 12:44 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #GlaxoSmith Con #GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare #Results

