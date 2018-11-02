GlaxoSmith Con Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,271.99 crore, up 14.05% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,271.99 crore in September 2018 up 14.05% from Rs. 1,115.32 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 275.49 crore in September 2018 up 43.18% from Rs. 192.41 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 442.68 crore in September 2018 up 39.94% from Rs. 316.33 crore in September 2017.

GlaxoSmith Con EPS has increased to Rs. 65.50 in September 2018 from Rs. 45.75 in September 2017.

GlaxoSmith Con shares closed at 7,050.20 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 15.58% returns over the last 6 months and 33.43% over the last 12 months.