Gillanders Arbu standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 159.36 crore

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 159.36 crore and a net profit of Rs 0.32 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 159.36 crore and a net profit of Rs 0.32 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 152.53 crore and net loss was Rs 0.66 crore. Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 56.35 on July 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -19.56% returns over the last 6 months and -2.68% over the last 12 months. Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 159.36 144.70 152.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 159.36 144.70 152.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 58.47 54.24 63.57 Purchase of Traded Goods 7.28 9.09 7.91 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.07 21.49 -15.17 Power & Fuel 16.36 13.96 14.39 Employees Cost 38.17 35.04 34.95 Depreciation 4.12 4.63 4.61 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 33.91 28.91 35.10 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.10 -22.67 7.18 Other Income 4.58 11.38 3.52 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.68 -11.28 10.70 Interest 12.26 11.06 11.36 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.42 -22.35 -0.66 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.42 -22.35 -0.66 Tax 0.09 1.43 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.32 -23.77 -0.66 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.32 -23.77 -0.66 Equity Share Capital 21.34 21.34 21.34 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.15 -11.14 -0.31 Diluted EPS 0.15 -11.14 -0.31 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.15 -11.14 -0.31 Diluted EPS 0.15 -11.14 -0.31 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:23 pm