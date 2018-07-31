Gillanders Arbu standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 159.36 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 159.36 144.70 152.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 159.36 144.70 152.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 58.47 54.24 63.57 Purchase of Traded Goods 7.28 9.09 7.91 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.07 21.49 -15.17 Power & Fuel 16.36 13.96 14.39 Employees Cost 38.17 35.04 34.95 Depreciation 4.12 4.63 4.61 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 33.91 28.91 35.10 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.10 -22.67 7.18 Other Income 4.58 11.38 3.52 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.68 -11.28 10.70 Interest 12.26 11.06 11.36 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.42 -22.35 -0.66 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.42 -22.35 -0.66 Tax 0.09 1.43 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.32 -23.77 -0.66 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.32 -23.77 -0.66 Equity Share Capital 21.34 21.34 21.34 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.15 -11.14 -0.31 Diluted EPS 0.15 -11.14 -0.31 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.15 -11.14 -0.31 Diluted EPS 0.15 -11.14 -0.31 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited