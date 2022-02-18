Genera Agri Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 77.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in December 2021 down 77.8% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 108.17% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 54.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

Genera Agri shares closed at 5.12 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)