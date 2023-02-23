English
    Gayatri Project Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 232.89 crore, down 70.97% Y-o-Y

    February 23, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gayatri Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 232.89 crore in December 2022 down 70.97% from Rs. 802.37 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 291.56 crore in December 2022 down 1.19% from Rs. 288.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 202.72 crore in December 2022 down 15.53% from Rs. 175.47 crore in December 2021.

    Gayatri Project shares closed at 6.25 on February 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -54.55% returns over the last 6 months and -74.85% over the last 12 months.

    Gayatri Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations232.89316.25802.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations232.89316.25802.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials308.70333.77898.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks126.6891.8021.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.9721.7434.40
    Depreciation12.3314.3819.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.8612.5222.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-244.66-157.97-195.35
    Other Income29.615.230.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-215.05-152.74-195.31
    Interest76.67116.1093.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-291.72-268.83-288.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-291.72-268.83-288.93
    Tax-----1.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-291.72-268.83-287.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-291.72-268.83-287.55
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.160.51-0.58
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-291.56-268.33-288.13
    Equity Share Capital37.4437.4437.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.57-14.33-15.40
    Diluted EPS-15.57-14.33-15.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.57-14.33-15.40
    Diluted EPS-15.57-14.33-15.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 23, 2023 10:00 am