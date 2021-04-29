Gateway Distri Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 350.25 crore, up 17.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 350.25 crore in March 2021 up 17.11% from Rs. 299.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.09 crore in March 2021 up 314.83% from Rs. 11.11 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.14 crore in March 2021 up 41.23% from Rs. 69.49 crore in March 2020.

Gateway Distri EPS has increased to Rs. 3.82 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.03 in March 2020.

Gateway Distri shares closed at 206.45 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 126.87% returns over the last 6 months and 128.25% over the last 12 months.