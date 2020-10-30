Ganesha Ecosph Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 198.02 crore, down 15.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 198.02 crore in September 2020 down 15.96% from Rs. 235.63 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.12 crore in September 2020 down 23.2% from Rs. 15.79 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.58 crore in September 2020 down 24.81% from Rs. 32.69 crore in September 2019.

Ganesha Ecosph EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.55 in September 2020 from Rs. 7.21 in September 2019.

Ganesha Ecosph shares closed at 253.95 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 35.55% returns over the last 6 months and -6.46% over the last 12 months.