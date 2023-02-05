English
    Ganesha Ecosph Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 270.73 crore, down 6.08% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganesha Ecosphere are:

    Net Sales at Rs 270.73 crore in December 2022 down 6.08% from Rs. 288.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.93 crore in December 2022 up 14.54% from Rs. 18.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.99 crore in December 2022 up 13.67% from Rs. 34.30 crore in December 2021.

    Ganesha Ecosphere
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations270.73314.14288.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations270.73314.14288.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials187.51186.47174.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.437.084.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-29.2518.038.39
    Power & Fuel--26.58--
    Employees Cost17.6215.9415.31
    Depreciation6.816.747.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.2327.0353.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.3826.2724.59
    Other Income4.804.062.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.1830.3327.13
    Interest4.113.462.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.0726.8724.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.0726.8724.56
    Tax7.136.916.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.9319.9618.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.9319.9618.28
    Equity Share Capital21.8321.8321.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.599.158.37
    Diluted EPS9.599.158.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.599.158.37
    Diluted EPS9.599.158.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited