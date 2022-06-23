Gammon India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore, down 90.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore in March 2022 down 90.3% from Rs. 18.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 553.74 crore in March 2022 down 140.02% from Rs. 230.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 235.84 crore in March 2022 down 3631.65% from Rs. 6.32 crore in March 2021.

Gammon India shares closed at 1.65 on September 10, 2018 (NSE)