Gammon India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore, down 90.3% Y-o-Y
June 23, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gammon India are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore in March 2022 down 90.3% from Rs. 18.66 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 553.74 crore in March 2022 down 140.02% from Rs. 230.71 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 235.84 crore in March 2022 down 3631.65% from Rs. 6.32 crore in March 2021.
Gammon India shares closed at 1.65 on September 10, 2018 (NSE)
|Gammon India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.81
|7.00
|18.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.81
|7.00
|18.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.44
|2.67
|8.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.01
|1.93
|1.99
|Depreciation
|0.79
|0.87
|2.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|239.78
|5.02
|24.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-245.21
|-3.49
|-18.04
|Other Income
|8.58
|6.74
|9.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-236.63
|3.25
|-8.50
|Interest
|187.83
|183.58
|128.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-424.46
|-180.33
|-137.47
|Exceptional Items
|-130.76
|--
|-95.56
|P/L Before Tax
|-555.22
|-180.33
|-233.03
|Tax
|-1.48
|2.03
|-2.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-553.74
|-182.36
|-230.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-553.74
|-182.36
|-230.71
|Equity Share Capital
|74.11
|74.11
|74.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.01
|-4.94
|-6.25
|Diluted EPS
|-15.01
|-4.94
|-6.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.01
|-4.94
|-6.25
|Diluted EPS
|-15.01
|-4.94
|-6.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited