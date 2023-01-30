English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Live: LIVE: Bajar Gupshup
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GAIL Q3 net profit dips 92% to Rs 245 crore, stock tumbles 5%

    GAIL Q3 result: Revenue from operations increased 37.2% YoY to Rs 35,380 crore even as purchase of stock in trade (or cost of goods) almost doubled

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST
    GAIL (India)

    GAIL (India)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) on January 30 posted a 92 percent year-on-year decline in standalone profit after tax at Rs 245 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Its net profit stood at Rs 3,287 crore in the year-ago period.

    On a sequential basis, net profit was down 84 percent from Rs 1,537 crore.

    The stock took a knock following the disappointing performance of the state-owned firm. At 2.15 pm, GAIL was down 5 percent at Rs 93.75 on the National Stock Exchange amid heavy volumes. Trading volumes at 17.3 million shares were higher than the 20-day average volume of 10 million shares. The stock is down 2 percent in 2023 so far.

    Revenue from operations increased 37.2 percent YoY to Rs 35,380 crore. The purchase of stock in trade (or cost of goods) almost doubled to Rs 32,190 crore from Rs 17,590 crore.