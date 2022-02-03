Future Market Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.62 crore, up 33.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.62 crore in December 2021 up 33.4% from Rs. 16.21 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2021 down 60.11% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2021 down 46.57% from Rs. 9.34 crore in December 2020.

Future Market shares closed at 9.40 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.97% returns over the last 6 months and -53.92% over the last 12 months.