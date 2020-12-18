Future Ent Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 237.88 crore, down 86.01% Y-o-Y
December 18, 2020 / 11:08 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Future Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 237.88 crore in September 2020 down 86.01% from Rs. 1,699.84 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 283.63 crore in September 2020 down 1768.42% from Rs. 17.00 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.67 crore in September 2020 down 92.18% from Rs. 456.32 crore in September 2019.
Future Ent shares closed at 11.45 on December 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.78% returns over the last 6 months and -46.50% over the last 12 months.
|Future Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|237.88
|179.39
|1,699.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|237.88
|179.39
|1,699.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|77.63
|56.14
|233.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|208.52
|27.14
|881.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-132.23
|25.31
|12.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|34.36
|32.42
|63.42
|Depreciation
|163.76
|271.88
|262.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.96
|26.25
|63.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-143.11
|-259.75
|182.30
|Other Income
|15.02
|125.00
|11.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-128.09
|-134.75
|193.83
|Interest
|199.83
|200.13
|171.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-327.92
|-334.88
|21.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-327.92
|-334.88
|21.99
|Tax
|--
|--
|7.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-327.92
|-334.88
|14.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-327.92
|-334.88
|14.32
|Minority Interest
|36.91
|29.16
|-4.78
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|7.35
|11.96
|7.46
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-283.63
|-293.76
|17.00
|Equity Share Capital
|98.86
|98.86
|98.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.74
|-5.94
|0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-5.74
|-5.94
|0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.74
|-5.94
|0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-5.74
|-5.94
|0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
