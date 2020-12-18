MARKET NEWS

Future Ent Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 237.88 crore, down 86.01% Y-o-Y

December 18, 2020 / 11:08 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Future Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 237.88 crore in September 2020 down 86.01% from Rs. 1,699.84 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 283.63 crore in September 2020 down 1768.42% from Rs. 17.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.67 crore in September 2020 down 92.18% from Rs. 456.32 crore in September 2019.

Future Ent shares closed at 11.45 on December 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.78% returns over the last 6 months and -46.50% over the last 12 months.

Future Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations237.88179.391,699.84
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations237.88179.391,699.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials77.6356.14233.60
Purchase of Traded Goods208.5227.14881.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-132.2325.3112.78
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost34.3632.4263.42
Depreciation163.76271.88262.49
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses28.9626.2563.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-143.11-259.75182.30
Other Income15.02125.0011.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-128.09-134.75193.83
Interest199.83200.13171.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-327.92-334.8821.99
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-327.92-334.8821.99
Tax----7.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-327.92-334.8814.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-327.92-334.8814.32
Minority Interest36.9129.16-4.78
Share Of P/L Of Associates7.3511.967.46
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-283.63-293.7617.00
Equity Share Capital98.8698.8698.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.74-5.940.34
Diluted EPS-5.74-5.940.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.74-5.940.34
Diluted EPS-5.74-5.940.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Dec 18, 2020 11:00 am

