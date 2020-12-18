Future Ent Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 237.88 crore, down 86.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.88 crore in September 2020 down 86.01% from Rs. 1,699.84 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 283.63 crore in September 2020 down 1768.42% from Rs. 17.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.67 crore in September 2020 down 92.18% from Rs. 456.32 crore in September 2019.

Future Ent shares closed at 11.45 on December 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.78% returns over the last 6 months and -46.50% over the last 12 months.