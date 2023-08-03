Fusion Micro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 531.07 crore, up 54.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 531.07 crore in June 2023 up 54.96% from Rs. 342.72 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.46 crore in June 2023 up 60.4% from Rs. 75.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 344.70 crore in June 2023 up 40.81% from Rs. 244.80 crore in June 2022.

Fusion Micro EPS has increased to Rs. 12.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.07 in June 2022.

Fusion Micro shares closed at 646.65 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 57.89% returns over the last 6 months