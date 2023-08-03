English
    Fusion Micro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 531.07 crore, up 54.96% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fusion Micro Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 531.07 crore in June 2023 up 54.96% from Rs. 342.72 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.46 crore in June 2023 up 60.4% from Rs. 75.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 344.70 crore in June 2023 up 40.81% from Rs. 244.80 crore in June 2022.

    Fusion Micro EPS has increased to Rs. 12.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.07 in June 2022.

    Fusion Micro shares closed at 646.65 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 57.89% returns over the last 6 months

    Fusion Micro Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations531.07500.89342.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations531.07500.89342.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost97.8489.4072.23
    Depreciation1.762.301.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies75.9369.2020.06
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.3133.6323.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax321.23306.37225.59
    Other Income21.7119.8017.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax342.94326.16243.32
    Interest183.48174.24143.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax159.46151.93100.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax159.46151.93100.13
    Tax39.0037.4025.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities120.46114.5275.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period120.46114.5275.10
    Equity Share Capital100.38100.3582.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.0012.819.07
    Diluted EPS11.9312.768.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.0012.819.07
    Diluted EPS11.9312.768.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:33 pm

