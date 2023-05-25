FSN E-Co Nykaa Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 74.32 crore, up 48.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa are:
Net Sales at Rs 74.32 crore in March 2023 up 48.9% from Rs. 49.91 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.60 crore in March 2023 down 53.55% from Rs. 48.66 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.83 crore in March 2023 down 38.38% from Rs. 54.90 crore in March 2022.
FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.03 in March 2022.
FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 125.00 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.20% returns over the last 6 months and -48.60% over the last 12 months.
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|74.32
|54.08
|49.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|74.32
|54.08
|49.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.25
|11.93
|24.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.70
|4.00
|5.64
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.45
|-0.53
|-16.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.82
|10.37
|10.32
|Depreciation
|1.74
|1.95
|1.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.86
|33.67
|22.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.51
|-7.30
|1.65
|Other Income
|31.58
|35.17
|51.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.09
|27.87
|53.65
|Interest
|1.61
|1.87
|1.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|30.48
|26.00
|51.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|30.48
|26.00
|51.93
|Tax
|7.88
|6.23
|3.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|22.60
|19.77
|48.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|22.60
|19.77
|48.66
|Equity Share Capital
|285.25
|284.94
|47.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|0.07
|1.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|0.07
|1.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|0.07
|1.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|0.07
|1.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited