    FSN E-Co Nykaa Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 74.32 crore, up 48.9% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa are:

    Net Sales at Rs 74.32 crore in March 2023 up 48.9% from Rs. 49.91 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.60 crore in March 2023 down 53.55% from Rs. 48.66 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.83 crore in March 2023 down 38.38% from Rs. 54.90 crore in March 2022.

    FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.03 in March 2022.

    FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 125.00 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.20% returns over the last 6 months and -48.60% over the last 12 months.

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations74.3254.0849.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations74.3254.0849.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.2511.9324.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.704.005.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.45-0.53-16.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.8210.3710.32
    Depreciation1.741.951.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.8633.6722.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.51-7.301.65
    Other Income31.5835.1751.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.0927.8753.65
    Interest1.611.871.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.4826.0051.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.4826.0051.93
    Tax7.886.233.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.6019.7748.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.6019.7748.66
    Equity Share Capital285.25284.9447.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.071.03
    Diluted EPS0.080.071.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.071.03
    Diluted EPS0.080.071.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 09:11 am