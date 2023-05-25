FSN E-Co Nykaa Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 74.32 crore, up 48.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.32 crore in March 2023 up 48.9% from Rs. 49.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.60 crore in March 2023 down 53.55% from Rs. 48.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.83 crore in March 2023 down 38.38% from Rs. 54.90 crore in March 2022.

FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.03 in March 2022.

FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 125.00 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.20% returns over the last 6 months and -48.60% over the last 12 months.