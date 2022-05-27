Force Motors Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 881.38 crore, up 43.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 881.38 crore in March 2022 up 43.92% from Rs. 612.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.98 crore in March 2022 up 20.01% from Rs. 49.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.50 crore in March 2022 up 125.53% from Rs. 29.38 crore in March 2021.

Force Motors shares closed at 1,019.90 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.08% returns over the last 6 months and -18.78% over the last 12 months.