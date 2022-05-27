Force Motors Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 881.38 crore, up 43.92% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 08:05 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Force Motors are:
Net Sales at Rs 881.38 crore in March 2022 up 43.92% from Rs. 612.43 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.98 crore in March 2022 up 20.01% from Rs. 49.98 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.50 crore in March 2022 up 125.53% from Rs. 29.38 crore in March 2021.
Force Motors shares closed at 1,019.90 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.08% returns over the last 6 months and -18.78% over the last 12 months.
|Force Motors
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|881.38
|777.78
|612.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|881.38
|777.78
|612.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|677.80
|680.13
|466.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|52.42
|-36.27
|-5.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|105.99
|93.02
|120.20
|Depreciation
|54.67
|50.42
|43.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-25.02
|-18.82
|-36.81
|Other Expenses
|70.87
|71.16
|105.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-55.35
|-61.86
|-79.57
|Other Income
|8.18
|12.63
|6.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-47.17
|-49.23
|-72.70
|Interest
|13.40
|12.05
|5.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-60.57
|-61.28
|-77.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-60.57
|-61.28
|-77.95
|Tax
|-20.59
|-21.38
|-27.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-39.98
|-39.90
|-49.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-39.98
|-39.90
|-49.98
|Equity Share Capital
|13.18
|13.18
|13.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-30.35
|-30.28
|-37.93
|Diluted EPS
|-30.35
|-30.28
|-37.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-30.35
|-30.28
|-37.93
|Diluted EPS
|-30.35
|-30.28
|-37.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
