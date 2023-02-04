English
    Foods and Inns Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.95 crore, up 65.55% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Foods and Inns are:

    Net Sales at Rs 194.95 crore in December 2022 up 65.55% from Rs. 117.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.35 crore in December 2022 up 2138.28% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.37 crore in December 2022 up 99.32% from Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2021.

    Foods and Inns
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations194.95240.61117.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations194.95240.61117.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials93.82215.8842.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.10--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks41.50-63.5234.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.6010.816.68
    Depreciation3.483.493.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.3350.5326.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.2123.334.36
    Other Income2.680.912.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.8924.236.97
    Interest7.035.925.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.8718.311.48
    Exceptional Items5.040.17--
    P/L Before Tax14.9018.481.48
    Tax3.554.590.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.3513.890.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.3513.890.51
    Equity Share Capital5.035.035.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.252.760.10
    Diluted EPS2.022.720.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.252.760.10
    Diluted EPS2.022.720.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited