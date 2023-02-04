Foods and Inns Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.95 crore, up 65.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.95 crore in December 2022 up 65.55% from Rs. 117.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.35 crore in December 2022 up 2138.28% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.37 crore in December 2022 up 99.32% from Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2021.

Foods and Inns EPS has increased to Rs. 2.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2021.

