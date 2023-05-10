Five-Star Busin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 435.79 crore, up 33.61% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Five-Star Business Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 435.79 crore in March 2023 up 33.61% from Rs. 326.17 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.88 crore in March 2023 up 43.27% from Rs. 117.88 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 306.46 crore in March 2023 up 35.68% from Rs. 225.87 crore in March 2022.

    Five-Star Busin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.18 in March 2022.

    Five-Star Busin shares closed at 539.70 on May 09, 2023 (NSE)

    Five-Star Business Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations435.79386.54326.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations435.79386.54326.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost95.9097.2067.53
    Depreciation4.814.863.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies7.394.668.29
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.5417.3425.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax298.14262.48221.04
    Other Income3.502.181.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax301.65264.66222.06
    Interest77.4163.1463.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax224.24201.52159.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax224.24201.52159.00
    Tax55.3650.5241.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities168.88151.00117.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period168.88151.00117.88
    Equity Share Capital29.1429.1329.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.795.184.18
    Diluted EPS5.735.154.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.795.184.18
    Diluted EPS5.735.154.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
