Five-Star Busin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 435.79 crore, up 33.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Five-Star Business Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 435.79 crore in March 2023 up 33.61% from Rs. 326.17 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.88 crore in March 2023 up 43.27% from Rs. 117.88 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 306.46 crore in March 2023 up 35.68% from Rs. 225.87 crore in March 2022.
Five-Star Busin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.18 in March 2022.
Five-Star Busin shares closed at 539.70 on May 09, 2023 (NSE)
|Five-Star Business Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|435.79
|386.54
|326.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|435.79
|386.54
|326.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|95.90
|97.20
|67.53
|Depreciation
|4.81
|4.86
|3.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|7.39
|4.66
|8.29
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.54
|17.34
|25.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|298.14
|262.48
|221.04
|Other Income
|3.50
|2.18
|1.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|301.65
|264.66
|222.06
|Interest
|77.41
|63.14
|63.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|224.24
|201.52
|159.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|224.24
|201.52
|159.00
|Tax
|55.36
|50.52
|41.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|168.88
|151.00
|117.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|168.88
|151.00
|117.88
|Equity Share Capital
|29.14
|29.13
|29.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.79
|5.18
|4.18
|Diluted EPS
|5.73
|5.15
|4.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.79
|5.18
|4.18
|Diluted EPS
|5.73
|5.15
|4.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited