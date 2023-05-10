Five-Star Busin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 435.79 crore, up 33.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 435.79 crore in March 2023 up 33.61% from Rs. 326.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.88 crore in March 2023 up 43.27% from Rs. 117.88 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 306.46 crore in March 2023 up 35.68% from Rs. 225.87 crore in March 2022.

Five-Star Busin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.18 in March 2022.

Five-Star Busin shares closed at 539.70 on May 09, 2023 (NSE)