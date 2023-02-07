English
    Finolex Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,124.76 crore, up 11.89% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Finolex Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,124.76 crore in December 2022 up 11.89% from Rs. 1,005.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.54 crore in December 2022 down 55.17% from Rs. 177.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.69 crore in December 2022 down 54.19% from Rs. 261.26 crore in December 2021.

    Finolex Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,124.76941.131,005.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,124.76941.131,005.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials660.84649.33886.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.914.653.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks94.46198.83-331.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost48.3642.2944.87
    Depreciation22.5021.5621.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses224.32188.70159.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.37-164.23220.71
    Other Income27.8238.8319.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.19-125.40240.08
    Interest5.134.310.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax92.06-129.71239.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax92.06-129.71239.23
    Tax25.37-34.9861.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities66.69-94.73177.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period66.69-94.73177.77
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates12.85-0.65-0.34
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates79.54-95.38177.43
    Equity Share Capital123.67123.67124.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.28-1.542.86
    Diluted EPS1.28-1.542.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.28-1.532.86
    Diluted EPS1.28-1.542.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
