English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    FDC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 409.30 crore, up 19.75% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for FDC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 409.30 crore in December 2022 up 19.75% from Rs. 341.78 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.75 crore in December 2022 up 14.16% from Rs. 35.69 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.65 crore in December 2022 up 11.54% from Rs. 60.65 crore in December 2021.

    FDC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations409.30444.99341.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations409.30444.99341.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials131.34153.05103.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.0026.1725.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.27-17.89-12.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost95.1797.9382.22
    Depreciation9.869.989.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses111.83118.4095.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.3857.3438.76
    Other Income18.4112.7312.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.7970.0751.61
    Interest1.201.010.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.5969.0650.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax56.5969.0650.76
    Tax15.8817.2615.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.7151.7935.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.7151.7935.61
    Minority Interest0.040.050.08
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates40.7551.8435.69
    Equity Share Capital16.5916.5916.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.453.102.11
    Diluted EPS2.453.102.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.453.102.11
    Diluted EPS2.453.102.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited