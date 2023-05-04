Faze Three Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.11 crore, down 51.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.11 crore in March 2023 down 51.86% from Rs. 83.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2023 down 80.17% from Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2023 down 50.21% from Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2022.

Faze Three Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.21 in March 2022.

Faze Three Auto shares closed at 88.09 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.52% returns over the last 6 months and -22.04% over the last 12 months.