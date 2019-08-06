Excel Crop Care Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 378.80 crore, down 5.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 378.80 crore in June 2019 down 5.23% from Rs. 399.70 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.59 crore in June 2019 down 38.74% from Rs. 38.50 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.31 crore in June 2019 down 34.68% from Rs. 63.24 crore in June 2018.

Excel Crop Care EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.43 in June 2019 from Rs. 34.99 in June 2018.

Excel Crop Care shares closed at 2,704.70 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.15% returns over the last 6 months and -39.92% over the last 12 months.