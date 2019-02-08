Excel Crop Care Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 232.00 crore, down 10.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 232.00 crore in December 2018 down 10.3% from Rs. 258.65 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2018 down 80.86% from Rs. 12.88 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.16 crore in December 2018 down 67.2% from Rs. 21.83 crore in December 2017.

Excel Crop Care EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.24 in December 2018 from Rs. 11.70 in December 2017.

Excel Crop Care shares closed at 3,265.35 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.80% returns over the last 6 months and -4.76% over the last 12 months.