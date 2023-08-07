Everest Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 484.14 crore, up 6.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 484.14 crore in June 2023 up 6.98% from Rs. 452.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.58 crore in June 2023 down 17.06% from Rs. 21.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.15 crore in June 2023 down 43.3% from Rs. 44.36 crore in June 2022.

Everest Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.52 in June 2022.

Everest Ind shares closed at 970.10 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.15% returns over the last 6 months and 63.72% over the last 12 months.