Esab India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 152.64 crore, up 20.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.64 crore in December 2018 up 20.77% from Rs. 126.39 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.55 crore in December 2018 up 20.31% from Rs. 9.60 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.27 crore in December 2018 up 13.42% from Rs. 16.99 crore in December 2017.

Esab India EPS has increased to Rs. 7.50 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.24 in December 2017.

Esab India shares closed at 870.65 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 20.02% returns over the last 6 months and 11.99% over the last 12 months.