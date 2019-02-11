Emco Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 37.48 crore, down 7.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.48 crore in December 2018 down 7.5% from Rs. 40.52 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.73 crore in December 2018 down 26.15% from Rs. 32.29 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.96 crore in December 2018 down 78.53% from Rs. 10.06 crore in December 2017.

Emco shares closed at 4.15 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -60.48% returns over the last 6 months and -79.15% over the last 12 months.