Emco Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 37.48 crore, down 7.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emco are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.48 crore in December 2018 down 7.5% from Rs. 40.52 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.73 crore in December 2018 down 26.15% from Rs. 32.29 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.96 crore in December 2018 down 78.53% from Rs. 10.06 crore in December 2017.
Emco shares closed at 4.15 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -60.48% returns over the last 6 months and -79.15% over the last 12 months.
|
|Emco
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.48
|40.19
|40.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.48
|40.19
|40.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|42.87
|39.56
|38.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.91
|-1.55
|-9.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.45
|7.19
|9.36
|Depreciation
|4.06
|4.10
|4.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.02
|8.82
|12.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.02
|-17.94
|-14.34
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.02
|-17.94
|-14.28
|Interest
|35.73
|35.19
|32.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-57.75
|-53.13
|-46.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-57.75
|-53.13
|-46.34
|Tax
|-17.02
|-15.19
|-14.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-40.73
|-37.94
|-32.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-40.73
|-37.94
|-32.29
|Equity Share Capital
|13.58
|13.58
|13.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.99
|-5.58
|-4.76
|Diluted EPS
|-5.99
|-5.58
|-4.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.99
|-5.58
|-4.76
|Diluted EPS
|-5.99
|-5.58
|-4.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited