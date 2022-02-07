Elgi Rubber Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 56.93 crore, up 33.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.93 crore in December 2021 up 33.23% from Rs. 42.73 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.75 crore in December 2021 up 21.67% from Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.14 crore in December 2021 up 32.86% from Rs. 9.89 crore in December 2020.

Elgi Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.44 in December 2020.

Elgi Rubber shares closed at 42.55 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.16% returns over the last 6 months and 39.05% over the last 12 months.