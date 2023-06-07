English
    Edvenswa Ent. Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.96 crore, up 72.42% Y-o-Y

    June 07, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Edvenswa Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.96 crore in March 2023 up 72.42% from Rs. 9.84 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2023 down 24.87% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2023 down 21.05% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2022.

    Edvenswa Ent. EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.94 in March 2022.

    Edvenswa Ent. shares closed at 40.73 on June 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.47% returns over the last 6 months

    Edvenswa Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.9612.249.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.9612.249.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.69----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.369.470.00
    Depreciation0.080.070.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.241.028.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.591.671.37
    Other Income0.280.041.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.871.722.42
    Interest0.05----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.821.722.42
    Exceptional Items0.00----
    P/L Before Tax1.821.722.42
    Tax0.130.260.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.681.462.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.681.462.24
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.681.462.24
    Equity Share Capital18.169.088.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.861.675.94
    Diluted EPS0.891.482.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.861.675.94
    Diluted EPS0.891.482.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 7, 2023 01:25 pm