Edvenswa Ent. Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.96 crore, up 72.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.96 crore in March 2023 up 72.42% from Rs. 9.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2023 down 24.87% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2023 down 21.05% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2022.

Edvenswa Ent. EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.94 in March 2022.

Edvenswa Ent. shares closed at 40.73 on June 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.47% returns over the last 6 months