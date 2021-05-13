Dwarikesh Sugar Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 599.96 crore, up 29.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 599.96 crore in March 2021 up 29.93% from Rs. 461.75 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.23 crore in March 2021 up 8.96% from Rs. 44.27 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.76 crore in March 2021 up 46% from Rs. 57.37 crore in March 2020.

Dwarikesh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 2.56 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.35 in March 2020.

Dwarikesh Sugar shares closed at 55.70 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 103.66% returns over the last 6 months and 226.69% over the last 12 months.