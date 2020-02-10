Dwarikesh Sugar Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 319.52 crore, up 37.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 319.52 crore in December 2019 up 37.74% from Rs. 231.98 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.53 crore in December 2019 down 81.08% from Rs. 23.93 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.68 crore in December 2019 down 37.44% from Rs. 42.65 crore in December 2018.

Dwarikesh Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.27 in December 2018.

Dwarikesh Sugar shares closed at 37.50 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given 84.28% returns over the last 6 months and 57.23% over the last 12 months.