DQ Entertain Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.78 crore, down 15.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.78 crore in March 2020 down 15.78% from Rs. 5.68 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.42 crore in March 2020 up 57.69% from Rs. 29.36 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.59 crore in March 2020 up 42.67% from Rs. 13.24 crore in March 2019.

DQ Entertain shares closed at 1.90 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.63% returns over the last 6 months and -52.50% over the last 12 months.