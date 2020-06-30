DQ Entertain Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.78 crore, down 15.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DQ Entertainment International are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.78 crore in March 2020 down 15.78% from Rs. 5.68 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.42 crore in March 2020 up 57.69% from Rs. 29.36 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.59 crore in March 2020 up 42.67% from Rs. 13.24 crore in March 2019.
DQ Entertain shares closed at 1.90 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.63% returns over the last 6 months and -52.50% over the last 12 months.
|DQ Entertainment International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.78
|5.92
|5.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.78
|5.92
|5.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.99
|11.23
|12.69
|Depreciation
|5.16
|3.07
|8.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.81
|6.06
|10.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.18
|-14.44
|-26.37
|Other Income
|0.43
|2.59
|4.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.75
|-11.85
|-22.06
|Interest
|9.26
|7.91
|7.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.01
|-19.76
|-29.80
|Exceptional Items
|6.20
|1.71
|-0.44
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.81
|-18.05
|-30.24
|Tax
|-3.38
|-1.10
|-0.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.42
|-16.95
|-29.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.42
|-16.95
|-29.36
|Equity Share Capital
|79.28
|79.28
|79.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.57
|-2.14
|-3.70
|Diluted EPS
|-1.57
|-2.14
|-3.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.57
|-2.14
|-3.70
|Diluted EPS
|-1.57
|-2.14
|-3.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:00 pm