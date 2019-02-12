DQ Entertain Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 23.95 crore, up 35.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.95 crore in December 2018 up 35.94% from Rs. 17.62 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.74 crore in December 2018 up 36.3% from Rs. 27.85 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.29 crore in December 2018 up 6.44% from Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2017.

DQ Entertain shares closed at 6.45 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.12% returns over the last 6 months and -60.79% over the last 12 months.