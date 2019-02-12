DQ Entertain Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 23.95 crore, up 35.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DQ Entertainment International are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.95 crore in December 2018 up 35.94% from Rs. 17.62 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.74 crore in December 2018 up 36.3% from Rs. 27.85 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.29 crore in December 2018 up 6.44% from Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2017.
DQ Entertain shares closed at 6.45 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.12% returns over the last 6 months and -60.79% over the last 12 months.
|
|DQ Entertainment International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.95
|23.25
|17.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.95
|23.25
|17.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.75
|13.04
|12.75
|Depreciation
|12.68
|11.27
|10.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-7.37
|-7.58
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.91
|10.87
|2.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.02
|-4.35
|-8.45
|Other Income
|0.63
|1.43
|2.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.39
|-2.91
|-5.48
|Interest
|11.27
|11.63
|27.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.66
|-14.54
|-32.90
|Exceptional Items
|3.21
|7.87
|7.13
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.45
|-6.67
|-25.77
|Tax
|2.29
|-3.70
|2.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.74
|-2.97
|-27.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.74
|-2.97
|-27.85
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-17.74
|-2.97
|-27.85
|Equity Share Capital
|79.28
|79.28
|79.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.24
|-0.37
|-3.51
|Diluted EPS
|-2.24
|-0.37
|-3.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.24
|-0.37
|-3.51
|Diluted EPS
|-2.24
|-0.37
|-3.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited