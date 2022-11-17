English
    DPSC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.27 crore, up 14.3% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DPSC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 158.27 crore in September 2022 up 14.3% from Rs. 138.47 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.64 crore in September 2022 up 133.38% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.47 crore in September 2022 down 77.41% from Rs. 19.79 crore in September 2021.

    DPSC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

    DPSC shares closed at 13.10 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.97% returns over the last 6 months and -15.48% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations158.27143.71138.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations158.27143.71138.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----101.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.2511.3810.95
    Depreciation7.247.227.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses148.38145.1510.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.59-20.037.89
    Other Income6.826.854.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.77-13.1912.59
    Interest9.1610.238.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.94-23.423.69
    Exceptional Items16.8827.73-1.60
    P/L Before Tax4.944.312.09
    Tax1.301.130.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.643.181.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.643.181.56
    Equity Share Capital97.3897.3897.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.020.01
    Diluted EPS0.020.020.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.020.01
    Diluted EPS0.020.020.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

