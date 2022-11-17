DPSC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.27 crore, up 14.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.27 crore in September 2022 up 14.3% from Rs. 138.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.64 crore in September 2022 up 133.38% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.47 crore in September 2022 down 77.41% from Rs. 19.79 crore in September 2021.

DPSC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

DPSC shares closed at 13.10 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.97% returns over the last 6 months and -15.48% over the last 12 months.