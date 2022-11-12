English
    Dishman Carboge Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.54 crore, up 26.61% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dishman Carbogen Amcis are:

    Net Sales at Rs 106.54 crore in September 2022 up 26.61% from Rs. 84.15 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.28 crore in September 2022 down 514.95% from Rs. 2.81 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.03 crore in September 2022 down 47.73% from Rs. 42.15 crore in September 2021.

    Dishman Carboge shares closed at 106.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.85% returns over the last 6 months and -49.86% over the last 12 months.

    Dishman Carbogen Amcis
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations106.54103.6184.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations106.54103.6184.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials60.9645.6422.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods----2.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.55-6.14-10.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.4922.8519.40
    Depreciation35.2034.6535.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.4938.7024.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-34.05-32.09-10.82
    Other Income20.885.0017.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.17-27.096.41
    Interest13.6212.608.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-26.79-39.69-2.05
    Exceptional Items-----2.50
    P/L Before Tax-26.79-39.69-4.55
    Tax-9.51-14.86-1.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-17.28-24.83-2.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-17.28-24.83-2.81
    Equity Share Capital31.3631.3631.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.10-1.58-0.18
    Diluted EPS-1.10-1.58-0.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.10-1.58-0.18
    Diluted EPS-1.10-1.58-0.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

