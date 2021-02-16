Dishman Carboge Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 60.95 crore, down 48.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.95 crore in December 2020 down 48.21% from Rs. 117.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.01 crore in December 2020 down 1127.73% from Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2020 down 93.03% from Rs. 45.50 crore in December 2019.

Dishman Carboge shares closed at 123.20 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -33.48% returns over the last 6 months and 35.24% over the last 12 months.