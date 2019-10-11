Dish TV Q2 PAT seen up 106.9% YoY to Rs. 40.8 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Media sector. The brokerage house expects Dish TV to report net profit at Rs. 40.8 crore up 106.9% year-on-year.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 41.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 935 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 0.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 542.5 crore.

