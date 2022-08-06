Dhunseri Tea Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.53 crore, up 6.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.53 crore in June 2022 up 6.84% from Rs. 40.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.80 crore in June 2022 down 146.6% from Rs. 18.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.23 crore in June 2022 down 139.41% from Rs. 23.42 crore in June 2021.

Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 229.60 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.80% returns over the last 6 months and -33.91% over the last 12 months.