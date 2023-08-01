Dharmaj Crop Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 161.94 crore, up 18.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.94 crore in June 2023 up 18.15% from Rs. 137.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.51 crore in June 2023 up 42.29% from Rs. 10.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.42 crore in June 2023 up 39% from Rs. 15.41 crore in June 2022.

Dharmaj Crop EPS has increased to Rs. 4.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.13 in June 2022.

Dharmaj Crop shares closed at 171.15 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.31% returns over the last 6 months