English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dharmaj Crop Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 161.94 crore, up 18.15% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dharmaj Crop Guard are:

    Net Sales at Rs 161.94 crore in June 2023 up 18.15% from Rs. 137.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.51 crore in June 2023 up 42.29% from Rs. 10.19 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.42 crore in June 2023 up 39% from Rs. 15.41 crore in June 2022.

    Dharmaj Crop EPS has increased to Rs. 4.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.13 in June 2022.

    Dharmaj Crop shares closed at 171.15 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.31% returns over the last 6 months

    Dharmaj Crop Guard
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations161.9473.67137.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations161.9473.67137.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials119.8867.44126.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.47-9.06-16.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.064.854.11
    Depreciation1.251.531.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.529.907.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.76-0.9714.12
    Other Income2.413.080.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.172.1114.23
    Interest0.660.360.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.511.7513.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.511.7513.66
    Tax5.010.503.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.511.2510.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.511.2510.19
    Equity Share Capital33.8033.8024.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.290.454.13
    Diluted EPS4.290.454.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.290.454.13
    Diluted EPS4.290.454.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dharmaj Crop #Dharmaj Crop Guard #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!