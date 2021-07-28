MARKET NEWS

Dhanlaxmi Bank Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 79.50 crore, up 0.56% Y-o-Y

July 28, 2021 / 05:03 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 79.50 crore in June 2021 up 0.56% from Rs. 79.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.79 crore in June 2021 up 11.49% from Rs. 6.09 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 8.89 crore in June 2021 down 79.38% from Rs. 43.11 crore in June 2020.

Dhanlaxmi Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2020.

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares closed at 17.60 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.84% returns over the last 6 months and 37.50% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills155.07146.28167.25
(b) Income on Investment56.5061.2261.73
(c) Int. on balances With RBI3.962.444.20
(d) Others2.572.833.47
Other Income20.9229.4141.97
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended138.60141.49157.59
Employees Cost54.7565.5645.34
Other Expenses36.7839.2332.58
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies8.89-4.1043.11
Provisions And Contingencies2.10-14.8237.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.7910.726.09
Tax--5.44--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.795.286.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items--5.44--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.7910.726.09
Equity Share Capital253.01253.01253.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.270.210.24
Diluted EPS0.270.210.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.270.210.24
Diluted EPS0.270.210.24
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA641.53657.21464.45
ii) Net NPA300.86322.92140.04
i) % of Gross NPA0.090.096.89
ii) % of Net NPA0.050.052.18
Return on Assets %----0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Private Sector #Dhanlaxmi Bank #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2021 04:55 pm

