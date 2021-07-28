Dhanlaxmi Bank Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 79.50 crore, up 0.56% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 79.50 crore in June 2021 up 0.56% from Rs. 79.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.79 crore in June 2021 up 11.49% from Rs. 6.09 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 8.89 crore in June 2021 down 79.38% from Rs. 43.11 crore in June 2020.

Dhanlaxmi Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2020.

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares closed at 17.60 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.84% returns over the last 6 months and 37.50% over the last 12 months.