Dhanada Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore, up 70.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore in March 2022 up 70.62% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2022 up 10.11% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022 up 48% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021.

Dhanada Corp shares closed at 3.78 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)