DFM Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.61 crore, down 3.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.61 crore in December 2022 down 3.04% from Rs. 155.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.38 crore in December 2022 down 45.56% from Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2022 down 215.38% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.

DFM Foods shares closed at 459.95 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 117.11% returns over the last 6 months and 63.65% over the last 12 months.