    DFM Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.61 crore, down 3.04% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DFM Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 150.61 crore in December 2022 down 3.04% from Rs. 155.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.38 crore in December 2022 down 45.56% from Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2022 down 215.38% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations150.61164.97155.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations150.61164.97155.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials85.38107.62101.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.88-6.03-2.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.0520.5316.67
    Depreciation3.613.693.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----16.37
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.3353.9626.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.64-14.80-5.95
    Other Income0.931.061.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.71-13.74-4.60
    Interest2.182.132.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.89-15.87-6.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.89-15.87-6.68
    Tax-2.51-3.84-1.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.38-12.03-5.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.38-12.03-5.07
    Equity Share Capital10.0610.0610.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.47-2.39-1.00
    Diluted EPS-1.47-2.39-1.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.47-2.39-1.00
    Diluted EPS-1.47-2.39-1.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited