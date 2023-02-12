DFM Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.61 crore, down 3.04% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DFM Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 150.61 crore in December 2022 down 3.04% from Rs. 155.33 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.38 crore in December 2022 down 45.56% from Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2022 down 215.38% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.
DFM Foods shares closed at 459.95 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 117.11% returns over the last 6 months and 63.65% over the last 12 months.
|DFM Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|150.61
|164.97
|155.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|150.61
|164.97
|155.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|85.38
|107.62
|101.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.88
|-6.03
|-2.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.05
|20.53
|16.67
|Depreciation
|3.61
|3.69
|3.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|16.37
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|49.33
|53.96
|26.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.64
|-14.80
|-5.95
|Other Income
|0.93
|1.06
|1.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.71
|-13.74
|-4.60
|Interest
|2.18
|2.13
|2.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.89
|-15.87
|-6.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.89
|-15.87
|-6.68
|Tax
|-2.51
|-3.84
|-1.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.38
|-12.03
|-5.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.38
|-12.03
|-5.07
|Equity Share Capital
|10.06
|10.06
|10.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.47
|-2.39
|-1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|-2.39
|-1.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.47
|-2.39
|-1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|-2.39
|-1.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited