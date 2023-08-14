Denis Chem Lab Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.48 crore, up 8.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.48 crore in June 2023 up 8.12% from Rs. 39.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2023 up 24.93% from Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2023 up 14.58% from Rs. 4.39 crore in June 2022.

Denis Chem Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.55 in June 2022.

Denis Chem Lab shares closed at 118.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 48.80% returns over the last 6 months and 76.78% over the last 12 months.