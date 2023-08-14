English
    Denis Chem Lab Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.48 crore, up 8.12% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Denis Chem Lab are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.48 crore in June 2023 up 8.12% from Rs. 39.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2023 up 24.93% from Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2023 up 14.58% from Rs. 4.39 crore in June 2022.

    Denis Chem Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.55 in June 2022.

    Denis Chem Lab shares closed at 118.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 48.80% returns over the last 6 months and 76.78% over the last 12 months.

    Denis Chem Lab
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.4839.7339.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.4839.7339.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.0718.5819.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.881.922.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.090.050.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.023.342.83
    Depreciation1.593.721.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.5911.109.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.431.022.95
    Other Income0.010.340.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.441.363.03
    Interest0.090.260.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.361.102.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.361.102.85
    Tax0.670.320.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.680.782.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.680.782.15
    Equity Share Capital13.8813.8813.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.930.561.55
    Diluted EPS1.930.561.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.930.561.55
    Diluted EPS1.930.561.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:33 pm

