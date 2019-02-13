Delta Leasing Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 64.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2018 down 64.58% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018 down 84% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.

Delta Leasing shares closed at 2.57 on March 19, 2018 (BSE)